In a live interaction on Thursday, Mahama took aim at Dr. Bawumia’s series of lectures on economic management in the build up to the 2016 polls.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said, contrary to Bawumia’s lectures, an economy can only be run practically and not from textbooks.

John Mahama during the live session

“I would have hoped that Bawumia will give another lecture at Central University and say some of the same theoretical things he used to say. You don’t run an economy from textbooks. You don’t run an economy with economic lectures,” Mahama said.

“...Public Finance is a completely different thing; you need to work at it. You need to understand it. You need to see where public resources should be channelled to give you the best.”

The ex-President also took aim at the Akufo-Addo government for setting up a committee to investigate the depreciation of the cedi.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia were very naïve to ask 170 theoretical questions about economic management while in opposition.

“It takes innovation and smart thinking to be able to do all these. They have not been in government before. They were very naïve, asked 170 theoretical questions and later set up 40-man committee to understand why the currency is depreciating. Something that our own university students can do.

“I said to my brother Dr. Bawumia and the President, Nana Akufo Addo, that they have never run a country before and they had never been president before and so they don’t know the challenges of managing that position. I’m sure today, they see the reality now,” Mahama added.