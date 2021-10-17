RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana has the best Jollof in the world – US Embassy affirms

The United States (US) Embassy in Ghana has declared Jollof made in Ghana as the best in the world.

The Embassy made the declaration in a tweet to mark World Food Day, which was observed on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

“On this #WorldFoodDay, we just want to emphasize that #GhanaJOLLOF is the best in the world! #WorldFoodDay2021,” the US Embassy in Ghana tweeted.

Jollof rice is a common dish in Western Africa, especially in countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Togo, Liberia, Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

However, there has been a longstanding rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over which country makes the best Jollof.

The US Embassy in Ghana, though, is not the first foreign mission to declare Ghana as the country with the best Jollof.

Two years ago, a former UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, waded in the debate over which country makes the best jollof rice.

The outspoken UK Diplomat took to Twitter to declare that Jollof from Ghana tastes better than that from Nigeria.

Comparing it to football, Jon Benjamin described Ghana Jollof as the Champions League, while rating Nigeria Jollof as League One.

“Why are #GhanavrsNaija #Ghanavsnigeria trending? It can’t be about jollof rice because GH #UCL-level Jollof versus plain League One Jollof just wouldn’t be fair,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, World Food Day is celebrated yearly across the world on 16 October to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.

