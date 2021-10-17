Ghana has the best Jollof in the world – US Embassy affirms

“On this #WorldFoodDay, we just want to emphasize that #GhanaJOLLOF is the best in the world! #WorldFoodDay2021,” the US Embassy in Ghana tweeted.

Jollof rice is a common dish in Western Africa, especially in countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Togo, Liberia, Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

However, there has been a longstanding rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over which country makes the best Jollof.

The US Embassy in Ghana, though, is not the first foreign mission to declare Ghana as the country with the best Jollof.

Two years ago, a former UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, waded in the debate over which country makes the best jollof rice.

The outspoken UK Diplomat took to Twitter to declare that Jollof from Ghana tastes better than that from Nigeria.

Comparing it to football, Jon Benjamin described Ghana Jollof as the Champions League, while rating Nigeria Jollof as League One.

“Why are #GhanavrsNaija #Ghanavsnigeria trending? It can’t be about jollof rice because GH #UCL-level Jollof versus plain League One Jollof just wouldn’t be fair,” he tweeted.