Ghana Health Service initiates probe into stealing and sale of Covid-19 vaccines

Three health professionals in the Greater Accra Region were picked up by security personnel for their alleged involvement in the stealing and sale of COVISHIELD vaccines belonging to the Government of Ghana.

A 37-year-old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Stephen Dzisenu, is said to have stolen 36 vials of COVIDSHIELD and a Disease Control Officer of the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, Lord Pabitey, now at large, also allegedly stole 26 vials of COVIDSHIELD.

Cosmos Allotey, a 42-year-old Occupational Health and Safety Officer, is said to have received the stolen COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey and Dzisenu.

Allotey allegedly administered the vaccines at a cost of GH¢200.00 per jab.

Joseph Knight Gaisie, a Project Assistant and a former Laboratory Technician at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital is also being held for abetment of crime.

The Ghana Health Service later issued a press release to Ghanaians that the vaccines are not for sale and urged citizens to report anyone who attempts to sell them a vaccine.

“The Service once again assures the general public, that together with all stakeholders, we shall ensure that all persons eligible for the vaccine get it free of charge,” the statement read in part.

The GHS further vowed to ensure that appropriate sanctions are given to the culprits if found guilty.

“The Service condemns such alleged criminal act in no uncertain terms. An administrative inquiry is being instituted and appropriate sanctions shall be applied if they are found culpable. The Service commits to cooperate with the security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to this illicit act.”

Read below the full statement released by the Ghana Health Service: