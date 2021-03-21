According to the EIU, although the party’s 2020 candidate has not categorically indicated that he will contest the 2024 election, it is looking forward to the NDC filing a fresh flagbearer to enhance the party’s chances.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr. Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr. Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the EIU said in a recent report.

The EIU acknowledged the difficulty the Akufo-Addo-led government might face in terms of implementing some of its policies that require parliamentary approval due to the balanced nature of the house.

“In the 2020 parliamentary election, the NPP and the NDC each won 137 seats, but in January the one independent member of parliament (MP) announced that he would co-operate with the NPP, giving it the 138 seats needed for an effective majority.

“With a razor-thin majority, the Akufo-Addo administration will require all of its MPs to vote with the party in order to push through signature policies, which is likely to necessitate deal-making to persuade MPs, which stands to obstruct immediate policy priorities, such as reducing a large fiscal overhang through expenditure cuts and tax rises.”

The report also touched on the country’s economy and how unpromising it looks considering the current circumstances.

“The country is currently estimated to be in default, following a rise in principal arrears owed to external official creditors in 2018.”

“The current-account deficit, which is estimated to have averaged 2.8% of GDP over the past 48 months, is a drag on the score. Arrears will remain substantial, raising the perceived risk of a prolonged default among investors. Regarding the structure of the national accounts, the services sector is the largest sector of the economy, accounting for about 45% of GDP,” it added.

Read the full report by the EIU here.