Ghana Health Service records over 100 cases of Dengue fever in 6 regions

He said the Eastern Region, which was the first to report some cases, remains the region with the highest case count, followed by the Central Region.

The Oti Region has 2 cases, the Ashanti Region 4; the Bono Region also has 4; and the Volta Region has 5 instances.

He stated that it is early days yet for the Dengue fever vaccines, but discussions are ongoing.

"I think it's been 6 weeks since we started recording cases and they are scattered. The good thing is that they are all mild and are being managed at home. It appears the message has gone down well, so the people are reporting early. Eastern and Central regions have the highest case count. So, the Service is enhancing its awareness creation at the district and regional levels," he told 3news.

The health service on July 14, 2024, announced the outbreak of clinical malaria, known as Dengue Fever, in some districts of the Eastern Region.

According to the GHS, a total of nine cases have been confirmed after samples were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

The disease, initially recorded in three districts and municipalities of the Eastern Region is now in five districts.

The affected districts are Birim Central, Birim North, Akyemansa, Birim South and Achiase.

Addressing journalists in the regional capital Koforidua, on Monday, July 15, 2024, the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Winfred Ofosu revealed that the number will likely increase.

He added that the directorate is still awaiting the results of 57 more samples sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

He said a total of 11 cases have been confirmed by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, adding that the region is expecting feedback from 57 more samples that are being worked on.

According to him, the region is currently managing 103 suspected cases.

