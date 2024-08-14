ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana Health Service records over 100 cases of Dengue fever in 6 regions

Kojo Emmanuel

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, has revealed that six regions in the country have recorded over one hundred 100 cases of Dengue fever.

Dengue fever
Dengue fever

The cases, he said are mild and are being managed at home while the Service remains on high alert.

Recommended articles

He said the Eastern Region, which was the first to report some cases, remains the region with the highest case count, followed by the Central Region.

The Oti Region has 2 cases, the Ashanti Region 4; the Bono Region also has 4; and the Volta Region has 5 instances.

He stated that it is early days yet for the Dengue fever vaccines, but discussions are ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it's been 6 weeks since we started recording cases and they are scattered. The good thing is that they are all mild and are being managed at home. It appears the message has gone down well, so the people are reporting early. Eastern and Central regions have the highest case count. So, the Service is enhancing its awareness creation at the district and regional levels," he told 3news.

The health service on July 14, 2024, announced the outbreak of clinical malaria, known as Dengue Fever, in some districts of the Eastern Region.

According to the GHS, a total of nine cases have been confirmed after samples were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

The disease, initially recorded in three districts and municipalities of the Eastern Region is now in five districts.

The affected districts are Birim Central, Birim North, Akyemansa, Birim South and Achiase.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dengue
Dengue Pulse Nigeria

Addressing journalists in the regional capital Koforidua, on Monday, July 15, 2024, the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Winfred Ofosu revealed that the number will likely increase.

He said a total of 11 cases have been confirmed by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, adding that the region is expecting feedback from 57 more samples that are being worked on.

According to him, the region is currently managing 103 suspected cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Ofosu, however, assured the public of the readiness of the Ghana Health Service in combating the disease and urged people living in those districts to report to the nearest health facilities if they have symptoms of Dengue fever.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ketu South residents hold protest over outrageous electricity bills

Ketu South residents hold protest over outrageous electricity bills

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Fiapre Council explains controversial move to seek paramountcy from Asantehene

High Court clears Tobinco Pharmaceuticals and owner of fake drugs allegations

High Court clears Tobinco Pharmaceuticals and owner of fake drugs allegations

NDC pledges free academic fees for level 100s, extends free SHS to private schools

NDC pledges free academic fees for level 100s, extends free SHS to private schools