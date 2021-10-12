Ghana may lose foreign aid if anti-LGBTQ+ bill is passed – Economist

According to Prof Ackah, there are fears that the Western countries may hit Ghana with all sorts of sanctions should it pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law criminalising homosexuality.

"The country should not be perturbed since it is blessed with enough natural resources to ensure survival."

He said "It comes with a cost; the health cost alone is dire. We don’t even have enough budget to fight HIV AIDS. This is going to increase HIV/AIDS. There is going to be public health challenge. We are not comprehensively insured."

"When they want to do surgery or when they want to do hormone transfer; it’s paid for by the state. We don’t have that kind of thing here. 70% of all people who have AIDS in the US came from men marrying men or having sex," Prof Ackah said on Joy Newsfile.

In August 2021, a bill was introduced in parliament to further restrict the rights of LGBT+ people.

It includes criminalizing the defense of LGBT+ rights, a duty to report "suspects", the promotion of conversion therapy, and the imposition of harsher prison sentences for homosexuality.

If the bill is passed by parliament, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could either sign it into law or veto it.