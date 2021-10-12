He warned that the bill may have dire consequences on the country adding that Ghana can survive without donors.
Ghana may lose foreign aid if anti-LGBTQ+ bill is passed – Economist
An economist, Professor Charles Godfred Ackah, has said Ghana may lose foreign aid from donors if Parliament passes the anti-gay bill into law.
According to Prof Ackah, there are fears that the Western countries may hit Ghana with all sorts of sanctions should it pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law criminalising homosexuality.
"The country should not be perturbed since it is blessed with enough natural resources to ensure survival."
He said "It comes with a cost; the health cost alone is dire. We don’t even have enough budget to fight HIV AIDS. This is going to increase HIV/AIDS. There is going to be public health challenge. We are not comprehensively insured."
"When they want to do surgery or when they want to do hormone transfer; it’s paid for by the state. We don’t have that kind of thing here. 70% of all people who have AIDS in the US came from men marrying men or having sex," Prof Ackah said on Joy Newsfile.
In August 2021, a bill was introduced in parliament to further restrict the rights of LGBT+ people.
It includes criminalizing the defense of LGBT+ rights, a duty to report "suspects", the promotion of conversion therapy, and the imposition of harsher prison sentences for homosexuality.
If the bill is passed by parliament, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could either sign it into law or veto it.
The international community and rights activists have widely condemned the bill, which was submitted to parliament by seven opposition MPs and one member of the presidential party.
