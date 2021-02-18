He said such laws will consolidate the current ones that bars same sex unions in the country.

Responding to questions at the Appointments Committee in Parliament, the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi said given the current advocacy around the legalization of homosexuality in the country, the country needs to consider passing a law that tackles it’s promotion because the practice in itself is culturally unacceptable and goes contrary to section 104 of the Criminal Code, 1960.

“Customary law frowns on LGBT activities. People say despite the criminal code on the general position of customary law, it is just mere expression, they are just advocating for it but if you ask me about law and background, I will say that is when somebody like me will argue that then we should be able to contemplate legislation in the interest of public morality which will not be against the constitution but we will now say that you cannot advocate for and promote LGBT activities in this country,” he said.

He stressed that the practice is alien to our customs and tradition and it is the reason why laws must be passed to deal with persons who advocates and promotes its practice in the country.

Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah

His comments comes after the Minister for Gender and Children designate, Adwoa Sarfo said LGBTI activities won't be tolerated in the country at her vetting yesterday.

The former procurement minister took a bold stance against the LGBT community in Ghana when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

The Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency stated that the controversial issue of LGBTQI is unlawful and has no place in Ghana’s cultural setting.