GAF to resume military recruitment in Accra, announces 4 new screening centres

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced the resumption of its military recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region following the recent stampede at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, which claimed six (6) lives and left several potential recruits injured.

President John Mahama ordered an immediate suspension of the exercise on 12 November after the incident. However, in a new statement issued on 17 November and signed by Veronica Adzo Arhin, Captain (Ghana Navy) and Acting Director General of Public Relations, GAF confirmed that the recruitment process will resume on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

To ensure a smooth and safer screening process, GAF noted that the exercise will take place at eight sub-centres within five designated locations:

El-Wak Stadium, two centres Nicholson Park, Burma Camp, two centres Air Force Base, Burma Camp Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Teshie, two centres Eastern Naval Command, Tema

The statement also announced that applicants will be screened in batches of 600 candidates. It noted:

All qualified applicants in batches of 600 persons will each receive an SMS specifying their reporting dates, batches and designated centres. They are also encouraged to check on the recruitment portal for updates. Applicants are strongly advised to strictly adhere to these instructions.

GAF added that any qualified applicant who does not receive a text message by Thursday, 20 November 2025, should call the helpline on 0256405104 or send a WhatsApp message to 0256405154 for assistance. Applicants can also verify their details on the recruitment portal.

The statement further cautioned that families and friends are not permitted to accompany potential recruits to the centres, explaining that the measure is necessary to reduce congestion. Non-applicants will not be allowed entry into any screening area.

Meanwhile, the Board of Inquiry set up to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede is currently at work. The GAF disclosed that as part of its commitment to ensure a fair and transparent process, the entire Greater Accra Recruitment Team has been replaced.

Commodore FA Nyarko, Colonel F Kusi-Darko and Colonel GB Eduah have taken over as Director General Human Resource, Director Manpower, and Director Information Technology respectively.

