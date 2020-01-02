According to him, it is appalling that deep-seated corruption has permeated all sectors of the society.

Rawlings was speaking at the 38th commemoration of the 31st December Revolution at the Winneba Lorry Park in the Central region.

Former Presidents Rawlings and Mahama

“…as a country, we should not take things for granted, but rather draw useful lessons from the revolutionary period to do things right to bring relief to Ghanaians,” he said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder, therefore, called a conscious effort to be made to fight corruption and other crimes.

Such a move, Rawlings said, would go a long way to help improve the quality of life of all Ghanaians.

“We should not fool our ourselves into thinking that nothing will happen, but rather we must be guided by history as a country and work towards improving the quality of life of the people.”

The 38th commemoration of the 31st December Revolution was themed: “Monetisation of elections in Ghana: a threat to national development and genuine democracy”.

The programme was graced by a host of dignitaries, including former President John Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and Sylvester Mensah, among others.