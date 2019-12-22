The visit by Lydia and Linda Awui was to thank the ex-president for paying the bill for their surgery.

"Identical twins, Lydia and Linda Awui who were born conjoined and were separated at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 1999 called on me with their parents on Friday to say thank you for the support," former president Rawlings posted on Twitter.

19-yr-old siamese twins separated at Korle Bu visit grateful to Rawlings

They were accompanied by their parents, Eunice and Benjamin Awui, Madam Benedicta Lasi and Dr. Appeadu-Mensah who was one of the pediatric surgeons who undertook the landmark surgery twenty years ago.

The delegation thanked the former President for intervening to ensure the cost of the surgery was taken care of when he was President in 1999.

The twins and their parents presented the former President with a plaque and adorned him with beads to express their appreciation for his support.

Lydia and Linda who live in Odumase Krobo and have led a generally healthy life since their separation, have recently completed their secondary education at Akwamuman Senior High, Akosombo and are hopeful of studying medicine at the university.

Dr. Appeadu-Mensah explained to the former President that the two were joined in the abdomen and had a common liver. He said there were two sets of surgeons and anesthetists who participated in the six-hour procedure.

Linda and Lydia were born conjoined in 1999 at the Atua Government Hospital in Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.

However, the Siamese twins were transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where they were successfully separated.

19-yr-old siamese twins separated at Korle Bu visit grateful to Rawlings

The historic surgery was done by a group of four Ghanaian doctors.

According to statistics, one out of every 50,000 is born conjoined, with very few are able to survive beyond their first year.

However, Linda and Lydia have survived until now and will turn 20 years in May this year.

The twins are also currently in their final year at the Akwamuman Senior High School.