Ghana Police hopeful of reaching compromise with Democracy Hub in meeting today

Tensions between the police and Democracy Hub escalated on Wednesday, 18th September, when the police secured an injunction from the Accra High Court to stop the group from holding their protest at Revolution Square, located in front of the Jubilee House. The protest is set to take place from 21st to 23rd September 2024.

In a statement issued earlier today, the police clarified that they are not against the protest itself but are concerned about the location. "The only disagreement is on their choice of Revolution Square, in front of the Jubilee House, as the location for the protest," the statement read. According to the police, the location poses risks to public order, safety, and security, prompting them to suggest an alternative venue for the demonstration.

Democracy Hub had formally notified the police on 9th July 2024 of their intention to picket at Revolution Square. Following an assessment under the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), the police deemed the location unsuitable due to concerns over public safety, the maintenance of law and order, and the smooth running of essential services in the vicinity of the protest site.

Despite several attempts to negotiate with the organisers, Democracy Hub stood firm in their decision to hold the protest at the original location, leading to the police's legal intervention. On 18th September, the court granted the police’s request for a restraining order, prohibiting the protest from taking place at Revolution Square on the specified dates.

Pulse Ghana

However, the police underscored that the court's ruling was not intended to prevent Democracy Hub from exercising their right to protest but was instead aimed at ensuring the safety of both protesters and the general public. In light of the group’s recent request for a meeting, the police have expressed a willingness to engage with Democracy Hub in good faith.

"We look forward to a fruitful engagement with them and will keep the public updated on the outcome of the meeting," a subsequent statement said. Additionally, the police are expected to provide an update on 20th September regarding security arrangements and any further developments related to the demonstration.

