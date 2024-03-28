Ghana Police Service discloses identities of 3 officers who died in Kyekyewere accident

Among the deceased are Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah, and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah, all serving in the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the Ghana Police Service. Another officer, General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

In accordance with police protocol, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) visited the families of the fallen officers to formally inform them of the tragic event and express condolences.

Inspector General of Police, along with several POMAB members, personally visited the FPU to inform personnel about the incident and interact with them. Additionally, the Inspector General spoke with the families of the deceased officers to convey sympathies and support.

Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director of Public Affairs, issued a statement on behalf of the Ghana Police Service, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers. She assured them that the thoughts and prayers of the entire police force are with them during this difficult time.

In closing, the statement offered prayers for the souls of the departed officers, wishing them eternal rest.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers in the line of duty and underscores the risks they face daily to ensure the safety and security of the citizenry.