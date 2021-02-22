In its latest case management update, the health authority also recorded 598 new COVID-19 cases bringing the active case count to 6,658.
Recoveries from COVID-19 have increased to 73,018 with a total of 80,253 confirmed cases.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 46,189
Ashanti Region - 14,046
Western Region - 4,742
Eastern Region - 3,525
Central Region - 2,783
Volta Region - 1,559
Bono East Region - 1,081
Upper East Region - 994
Northern Region - 970
Bono Region - 924
Western North Region - 797
Ahafo Region - 660
Upper West Region - 357
Oti Region - 272
North East Region - 79
Savannah Region - 72