In its latest case management update, the health authority also recorded 598 new COVID-19 cases bringing the active case count to 6,658.

Recoveries from COVID-19 have increased to 73,018 with a total of 80,253 confirmed cases.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 46,189

Ashanti Region - 14,046

Western Region - 4,742

Eastern Region - 3,525

Central Region - 2,783

Volta Region - 1,559

Bono East Region - 1,081

Upper East Region - 994

Northern Region - 970

Bono Region - 924

Western North Region - 797

Ahafo Region - 660

Upper West Region - 357

Oti Region - 272

North East Region - 79

Savannah Region - 72