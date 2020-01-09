The tuition fees for the full duration of education will be funded by the Russian Ministry of Higher Education and Science.

The nuclear education programs are supported by State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM. Mr. Valery Karezin, Director of Educational Projects and the HR Service at ROSATOM, noted on the occasion: “About 300 students from more than 15 African countries are already studying nuclear specialties in Russia. We also contribute to the development of higher education in the field, strengthening cooperation between higher education institutions in Russia and Africa”.

Ghana, Russia launch cooperation in nuclear education

The framework for the cooperation is the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of training specialists for the national nuclear industry between Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and TPU. It was signed by Professor Benjamin Nyarka, Director General of GAEC and Mr. Oleg Dolmatov, Director of School of Nuclear Science & Engineering of TPU on 11 December 2019.

Mr. Dolmatov noted: “We are happy to see among our partners University of Ghana, Kumasi Technical University and Kwame Nkrumah University of Energy and Natural Resource which implement nuclear education programs. They will have our support in granting Ghanaian students interested in studying nuclear energy related fields in Russia Russia-funded scholarships that include tuition fees. Students have access to subsidized accommodation, library funds and practical experience at Russian nuclear enterprises."

To the date, nine students are studying at TPU nuclear subjects at masters and postgraduate level. In his speech at the signing ceremony, Professor Nyarko noted the interest of Ghana to cooperate with the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom both in training personnel and developing human resources, as well as in joint projects to ensure public acceptability of nuclear projects in Ghana, conducting joint research and implementing joint infrastructure projects.

Mr. Ryan Collyer, interim CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa noted on the occasion: “The goal of the scholarships is to support interest in nuclear research and capabilities among young African scientists and engineers, and contribute to solving some of the world's most critical issues in the nearest future, allowing for the continent to industrialize, boost its economy and become self-sufficient”.

TPU is the only Russian university equipped with a IRT-T nuclear research reactor available for foreign students to conduct research and experiments. In over 60 years, more than 12 000 specialists graduated from TPU, including 8 000 trained in nuclear engineering and research. TPU offers Bachelor’s Degrees in Nuclear Physics and Technology; a Master’s Degree in Nuclear Power Installations Operation, Nuclear Medicine; and a Postgraduate Degree in Nuclear, Thermal and Renewable Energy and Related Technologies, all conducted in English language.