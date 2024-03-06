Ghana surmounts economic challenges - Akufo Addo

President Akufo-Addo in his address on Independence Day acknowledged the economic hardships that Ghanaians have endured but emphasized that the collective efforts of the government and citizens have led to significant progress.

“If we are to take pride in being Ghanaian, there should be a consensus on the values we hold dear, and we should transmit them to every generation,”

“Fellow Ghanaians, I know that we have gone through difficult economic circumstances, but it is clear that we have overcome the worst, and we should be looking forward to better times.

One of the focal points of the President's address was the successful implementation of economic reforms aimed at addressing fiscal imbalances and promoting sustainable growth.

He pointed to the government's commitment to fiscal discipline, debt management, and strategic investments as crucial elements in navigating the complexities of the global economic landscape.

President Akufo-Addo also emphasized the potential risks associated with unrestrained freedom of expression, acknowledging its crucial role in a well-functioning democracy.

"While we recognize the importance of free speech in our democratic society, we must also be mindful of the challenges it presents. We are still on a learning curve, particularly in embracing diverse opinions. However, we must tread carefully, given the perilous consequences faced by nations that have descended into chaos due to contested elections.

President Akufo-Addo, contemplating the state of free speech and a dynamic media landscape as essential elements of a functional democracy, expressed contentment with the advancements made.

He affirmed, "In terms of free speech and a vibrant media serving as indicators of a thriving democracy, I am confident in stating that we are making progress. Dissenting voices find ample space to express themselves on various subjects, even though there remains room for improvement in enhancing the overall quality of public discourse."