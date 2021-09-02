Ghana to receive 1.3 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September

In a post on social media, the Ministry said the vaccines will come in addition to the 1.2 million Moderna vaccines the country is set to receive on Saturday, September.

The arrival of the Pfizer vaccine will be the first in the country as Johnson and Johnson, AstraZaneca and Sputnik V are the only vaccines that have been used in the country so far.

Earlier in the week, government announced that it will receive 1.5 million vaccines out of the 70 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines granted to Africa by the German chancellor, Angela Merkel.

At a media briefing at the Jubilee House, Monday, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the gesture resulted from President Akufo-Addo’s bilateral discussion with his German counterpart during his recent visit to Germany.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, having received confirmation in this regard, President Akufo-Addo is making arrangements to take delivery of the vaccines.