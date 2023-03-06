A recent post shared on Facebook urged Ghanaians including members of the government “to acknowledge our common but differentiated roles and responsibilities to deliver our best service to build the Ghana we want together.”
Ghana@66: Eschew greed and divisiveness – Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished Ghanaians a happy 66th Independence day advising all citizenry to butter the line between greed and divisiveness as the country marks a national solemn day.
Recommended articles
“Happy and a reflective 66th Independence Day to us all. We can make our independence from colonial rule count if we put our minds to the task and eschew greed and divisiveness in all sectors of our national life. I also know political leadership has a greater responsibility towards making Ghana great and strong again."
“I, therefore, urge every Ghanaian including members of government to acknowledge our common but differentiated roles and responsibilities to deliver our best service to build the Ghana we want together."
Mr. Mahama boycotted the national celebration in Adaklu in the Volta Region.
He accused the organizers of the event of turning the occasion into a political party jamboree where New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters are bussed to cheer up their leaders.
Mr. Mahama stated that the Independence Day celebration is a national solemn day and should not be hijacked by a political party.
The former President who is seeking to lead the NDC again as its flag bearer into the 2024 elections launched his campaign at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode near Ho on Thursday.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh