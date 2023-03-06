Ghana@66: Eschew greed and divisiveness – Mahama

“Happy and a reflective 66th Independence Day to us all. We can make our independence from colonial rule count if we put our minds to the task and eschew greed and divisiveness in all sectors of our national life. I also know political leadership has a greater responsibility towards making Ghana great and strong again."

“I, therefore, urge every Ghanaian including members of government to acknowledge our common but differentiated roles and responsibilities to deliver our best service to build the Ghana we want together."

Mr. Mahama boycotted the national celebration in Adaklu in the Volta Region.

He accused the organizers of the event of turning the occasion into a political party jamboree where New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters are bussed to cheer up their leaders.

Mr. Mahama stated that the Independence Day celebration is a national solemn day and should not be hijacked by a political party.

