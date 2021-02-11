The doctor, who is based in Beverley Hills in California performed the $12,500 procedure for free.

Tessica Brown, the victim, a native of Louisiana in the United States, last month, had swapped out her normal hair spray for Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive, thinking she'd be able to wash it out a few hours later.

Since then she's been suffering severe headaches, trying at-home remedies and even went to the ER, but everything just made her scalp burn intensely.

Narrating the process of the surgery, Dr. Obeng said he combined medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and a dash of acetone.

He said that's all it took to break down the polyurethane -- the main ingredient in Gorilla Glue.

American online tabloid TMZ captured the surgery. Watch how it went down below