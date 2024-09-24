Ghanaian reveals how he and others escaped after arriving in Germany for football

"I used to play football in Sunyani with the likes of Afriyie Acquah and other guys. One day, we had an opportunity to play a tournament in Germany, and I made the team. To make the trip, I had to make money offerings to some people, but that is Ghana for you," he explained.

Once in Germany, Richmond had already decided to abscond, a decision shared by others in the group, including the coach and some supporters who had travelled with the team.

He recounted how all 24 individuals, including only six legitimate players, managed to flee during the trip, driven by their determination to seek better opportunities in Europe.

"Even the supporters who came here to cheer us on ran away, how much more me? Our coach was the first to abscond and the rest of us followed," Richmond shared.

Although the team lost all their matches, with their best performance being a 4-0 defeat, Richmond saw the trip as an opportunity to escape.

He and another player avoided returning to Ghana by sneaking out of the bus that was supposed to take them to the airport, instead taking a taxi to a train station, which eventually led to their successful escape.

"We managed to sneak out of the bus and boarded a taxi... That's how we managed to escape," he recounted.

Richmond now resides in Germany, where he continues to share his experiences with his growing online audience.

Ghana Paralympic team disappeared in Norway

Ghana’s Paralympic team reportedly fled to other Schengen countries after arriving in Norway for preparations ahead of the Olympic games.

The 11-member squad failed to attend a scheduled competition in late April, which led to significant concerns about their whereabouts.