KalyJay, known on X as @gyaigyimii, sparked the conversation with a simple tweet:
Ghanaians call for Dumsor 'demo' to urge Government end erratic power cuts
Ghanaians are considering a demonstration to demand an end to erratic power cuts, popularly known as "dumsor," following a social media influencer's question.
KALYJAY @gyaigyimii: Dumsor Demo?
This seemingly innocent inquiry ignited a flurry of responses from frustrated citizens across various regions who have long endured the effects of inconsistent power supply.
KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 @AnnanPerry: yes, demo must happen
Kwame Seeker 🇬🇭🇫🇷🇨🇦 @SeekerKwame: I go come back to Ghana 🇬🇭 and join u guys
Tenderheart @tenderheart_MBA: The Demo keep, we for do this long time
PeopleLikeThis⏳ @pplelikethis: I was thinking about it…but this pple have decided not to listen to anyone
John Wogbe Dzebu💫 @FrancisNuku: It's long overdue @gyaigyimii A Dumsor demo is a MUST
reactions from X
The frustration stems not only from the power cuts themselves but also from the government's refusal to acknowledge the crisis as scheduled load-shedding. Adding to the public ire is the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) reluctance to provide a comprehensive timetable for the outages, leaving citizens in the dark both figuratively and literally.
As discontent simmers among the population, the prospect of a Dumsor demonstration looms larger, signaling a growing dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs. The demonstration, if it materializes, could serve as a significant expression of public frustration and a demand for immediate action from the government.
