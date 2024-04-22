Ghanaians call for Dumsor 'demo' to urge Government end erratic power cuts

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii: Dumsor Demo?

This seemingly innocent inquiry ignited a flurry of responses from frustrated citizens across various regions who have long endured the effects of inconsistent power supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 @AnnanPerry: yes, demo must happen

Kwame Seeker 🇬🇭🇫🇷🇨🇦 @SeekerKwame: I go come back to Ghana 🇬🇭 and join u guys

Tenderheart @tenderheart_MBA: The Demo keep, we for do this long time

PeopleLikeThis⏳ @pplelikethis: I was thinking about it…but this pple have decided not to listen to anyone

John Wogbe Dzebu💫 @FrancisNuku: It's long overdue @gyaigyimii A Dumsor demo is a MUST

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some reactions from X

ADVERTISEMENT

The frustration stems not only from the power cuts themselves but also from the government's refusal to acknowledge the crisis as scheduled load-shedding. Adding to the public ire is the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) reluctance to provide a comprehensive timetable for the outages, leaving citizens in the dark both figuratively and literally.