In a series of rants on Twitter, a lot of customers are bashing the biggest telecommunication network in the country over the harsh prices.

MTN sent a message to its customers before the increase became effective.

“Y’ello Valued Customer, in line with previous communication regarding price adjustments, Fibre broadband, and TurboNet data and device prices will increase effective 2nd March 2020. Enjoy our new flexi features and no expiry on data bundles. Thank you for choosing MTN. #WeDey4U”

This means that MTN Ghana will be adding an amount of GHS 199 to the price of the router and for the data bundle packages, they are as follows:

5GB from the price of GHS 20 to GHS 25.

10GB from the price of GHS 40 to GHS 50

45GB from the price of GHS 120 to GHS 145

225GB from the price of GHS 240 to GHS 295

Check out some of the tweets below