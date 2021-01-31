A post on the Twitter page of the Ministry of Information confirmed that the address will be broadcast at 8:00pm tonight.

Ahead of the address, several Ghanaians have taken to social media to react over a possible lockdown.

There has been a rapid rise in Ghana’s COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the year following the easing of restrictions.

Currently, the country has recorded 4,665 active cases, while 405 persons have died, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

In his last COVID-19 address, the President warned that another lockdown could be imposed if the situation doesn’t get better.

With Ghana’s active COVID19 cases now surpassing the 4,000 mark, it remains to be seen what decisions Akufo-Addo will make tonight.

In the meantime, though, some Ghanaians are divided over a possible lockdown. Below are some tweets: