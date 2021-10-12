The protest held on Monday, October 11, 2021, witnessed Ghanaians in Harlem, New York, and Oakland, California over what they described as a call to scrap the 'hate bill'.
Ghanaians in New York and California protest against anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Ghanaians in New York and California have protested against the anti-LGBTQI+ bill being pushed by some Members of Parliament.
The protestors said the bill "would impede HIV and other health services for LGBTQI+ people. The bill would also require suspected LGBTQI+ people to recant their sexual and gender identities and pay for conversion therapy to avoid prison time."
The anti-LGBTQI+ bill seeks to criminalise the activities of homosexuals in Ghana, and even seeks to criminalise any form of advocacy in support of LGBTQI.
The bill threatens the very existence of LGBTQI people, meaning that they are perpetually put in a position where they are subjected to physical and psychological violence endorsed by the state.
It also compels Ghanaians to police gender and sexuality in their homes, workplaces, and everyday lives.
