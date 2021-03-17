Speaking on the floor of the House on the 2021 budget and economic policy, he said "every Ghanaian has to chip in a little so that we'll recover and fulfill our objective."

"The government has introduced the pollution and sanitation levy and a 5% profit before tax and the financial service recovery programme," he added.

The caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu reading the budget on Friday, March 12, 2021, said a Sanitation and Pollution Levy (SPL) of 10 pesewas will be introduced and incorporated into the proposed fuel levy under the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA).

According to him, "With this new tax, the government will embark on a number of projects including the re-engineering of landfill sites at Kpone and Oti, the construction of waste recycling and compost plants across the country and the construction of more sanitation facilities to accelerate the elimination of open defecation."

Furthermore, he said, "Other projects are the construction of medical waste treatment facilities to prevent the generation of infectious diseases especially under the Coronavirus Treatment Programme, support fumigation of public spaces, schools, health centres, and markets, improve urban air quality and combat air pollution and the construction of final treatment and disposal sites for solid and liquid waste."