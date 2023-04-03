Ghanaians shouldn't treat us like animals because we have human rights — LGBTQ+ advocate

According to him, the discussions on LGBTQI often portray the community as less human or animal.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, Kofi Donkor said "It's funny people make comparisons, that animals are not gays as they claim they don’t see male animals having sex, how can someone do that comparison?"

"Are they in the animal world? How many animals have they studied to come to such baseless conclusions? People should allow people to be.

"We are not animals and it is wrong to compare us to animals. We have rights just like any human being and we must be treated right," he stressed.

Amid an onslaught of outrage and moral panic from the media, religious leaders, and other anti-LGBTIQ groups, Kofi Donkor indicated that the LGBTQI centre has shut down.

He noted that the past year has witnessed a continuous scapegoating of LGBTQ people, especially by politicians.

He mentioned the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Sam George as the leader championing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

"I hear Sam George speak against us all the time. If he had a son or daughter who wanted to express his sexuality differently would he be doing what he is doing? If he feels he is a lion, he cannot be a lion to us. He has been called "Dzata Dzata Dzata" and he wants to act his name, not on us then he should go to the forest and do that," he stated.

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.