In his 16th address to the nation on measures being taken to fight COVID-19, he said the Kotoka International Airport will fully resume operations from Tuesday.

This is after a thorough work by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health.

The president, in his 15th address had tasked the Ghana Airport Company and the Ghana Health Service to come up with a mechanism that will enable the opening of the airport.

President Akufo-Addo, however, announced the sea and land borders remains closed.