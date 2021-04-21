No special treatment for Akuapem Poloo in jail - Prisons PRO

He named musicians like Geeman, Ramzy, the late Ibrahim Sima (Exopa), and Kwaw Kesse who experienced the prison system and culture in Ghana and can attest to the fact that all inmates are treated the same.

ASP Opoku said: "The Constitution of the land and the rules that govern the operations of the Prisons Service do not make reservations for separate treatment for celebrities who commit offences and are found guilty by the court of law".

Earlier, the Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Prisons Service, Courage Atsem said persons convicted for non-first degree felony offences are qualified for what he described as a one-third remission sentence.

"There is what we call one-third remission and some offences qualify one to be given one-third remission of the sentence. What this means is that, if your offence is the type that qualifies you to be given one-third remission then your total sentence is computed and a third of it is deducted and you do the two-third.

"So, for instance, if you say three months, then quickly if you do the calculator, one-third of it would be a month out of three months. So, it means that if your offence is the type that qualifies you to be granted one-third remission then you will be doing two-thirds of the total sentence of what you referred to as the prison calendars," he said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

"The officer in charge of the Director-General of Prisons has the rights to withhold that remission that you are entitled to if you do not conduct yourself properly or you do not show service industry while in custody.

"She can qualify for the one-third remission if she puts up the good behavior. Going by that means that she [Akuapem Poloo] will serve 60 days out of 90 days," he added.

Akuapem Poloo was slapped with 90-day imprisonment for the publication of a nude picture with her seven-year-old son in June, in the year 2020.

She was found guilty of posting a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on his birthday.

She was sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Christiana Cann.