Akuapem Poloo will serve 60 days in jail if she behaves well – Prisons spokesperson

"There is what we call one-third remission and some offences qualify one to be given one-third remission of the sentence. What this means is that, if your offence is the type that qualifies you to be given one-third remission then your total sentence is computed and a third of it is deducted and you do the two-third.

"So, for instance, if you say three months, then quickly if you do the calculator, one-third of it would be a month out of three months. So, it means that if your offence is the type that qualifies you to be granted one-third remission then you will be doing two-thirds of the total sentence of what you referred to as the prison calendars," he said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.

Poloo sentenced

Akuapem Poloo was slapped with 90-day imprisonment for the publication of a nude picture with her seven-year-old son in June, in the year 2020.

She was found guilty of posting a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on his birthday.

She was sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Christiana Cann.

Ms. Christiana Cann sentenced her to 90 days in prison each for all three counts which are to run concurrently.

Akuapem Poloo whiles whisked away to prison said "Mummy please, Mummy, I beg you, Mummy please."

The lawyer for the convict, Andy Vortia, including other lawyers who were present at the court and prayed independently as amicus curiae against a custodial sentence but the court held that a harsh sentence must be passed to serve as a deterrent for committing the offence which the court held had become prevalent in the country and affected children's best interest, right to privacy and dignity as well as the country’s moral image.

Prisons PRO Courage Atsem reacts

Courage Atsem speaking on the prison sentence of Akuapem Poloo said Akuapem Poloo will serve 60 days if she puts up good conduct.

"The officer in charge of the Director-General of Prisons has the rights to withhold that remission that you are entitled to if you do not conduct yourself properly or you do not show service industry while in custody.