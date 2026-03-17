7 places Ghanaians can visit in Kyrgyzstan

Discover 7 must-visit destinations in Kyrgyzstan for Ghanaian travellers. Explore Burana Tower, Sulaiman-Too, Issyk-Kul Lake, and more, while learning about visa requirements and travel tips for Ghanaians visiting this Central Asian gem.

Ghana and Kyrgyzstan have taken a significant step in strengthening diplomatic ties. On March 16, 2026, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, paid an official visit to Bishkek, becoming the first African foreign minister to undertake a formal bilateral visit to the Central Asian nation.

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During the visit, both countries signed a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports, with plans to extend the arrangement to ordinary passport holders in the near future.

This marks an important opening between West Africa and Central Asia. For Ghanaians looking to explore beyond the continent, Kyrgyzstan offers a compelling mix of Silk Road history, nomadic culture and breathtaking landscapes. Here are seven (7) attractions worth visiting.

1. Burana Tower, Tokmok

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Burana Tower, Tokmok

One of Kyrgyzstan’s most recognisable landmarks, Burana Tower is a surviving minaret from the ancient Silk Road city of Balasagun, which flourished until the fourteenth (14th) century. Visitors can climb the tower for panoramic views and explore nearby balbals, ancient stone statues, alongside artefacts dating back centuries. It offers a striking glimpse into the region’s historic trade routes.

2. Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain, Osh

Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain, Osh

Situated in Osh, Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain is the country’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site. The mountain, which contains seven caves of spiritual importance, has served as a place of pilgrimage for centuries. With mosques at its base and summit, it remains one of the most sacred locations in Central Asia, offering sweeping views of the city below.

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3. Tash-Rabat Caravanserai

History enthusiasts will appreciate Tash-Rabat Caravanserai, one of the highest-altitude monuments along the Silk Road. Believed to date as far back as the tenth (10th) century, this stone structure once sheltered merchants travelling through the mountains. Located in a remote valley near the Chinese border, its isolation adds to its appeal.

4. Cholpon-Ata Petroglyphs

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Cholpon-Ata Petroglyphs

The Cholpon-Ata Petroglyphs, often referred to as the “Stone Garden,” is an open-air museum featuring rock carvings that date back over four thousand (4,000) years. These petroglyphs depict animals, hunting scenes and early human activity, making it one of the most important prehistoric sites in Central Asia.

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5. Issyk-Kul Lake

Issyk-Kul Lake

Widely regarded as Kyrgyzstan’s natural jewel, Issyk-Kul Lake is one of the largest alpine lakes in the world. Stretching 182 kilometres in length and surrounded by the Tien Shan mountains, it remains unfrozen year-round due to thermal activity. The lake’s beaches, resorts and nearby villages make it ideal for both relaxation and exploration.

6. Dungan Mosque, Karakol

Dungan Mosque, Karakol

Located in Karakol, the Dungan Mosque stands out for its unique architectural design influenced by Chinese traditions. Built in 1910 by the Dungan community, the mosque was constructed without the use of nails and remains a symbol of the region’s cultural diversity.

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7. Kyrgyz State Historical Museum, Bishkek

Kyrgyz State Historical Museum, Bishkek

For first-time visitors, the Kyrgyz State Historical Museum offers a comprehensive introduction to the country. Located in the capital, it traces Kyrgyzstan’s history from the Neolithic era through the Soviet period to modern statehood, providing essential context for travellers.

A New Frontier for Ghanaian Travellers

Kyrgyzstan may not yet feature prominently on the travel lists of many Ghanaians, but that is precisely what makes it appealing. The best time to visit is between May and September, when mountain routes are accessible and the landscapes are at their most vibrant.

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