This is due to the introduction of enhanced surveillance and a host of measures introduce to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19.

37, 954 persons have been tested in Ghana so far with 566 testing positive to the virus.

Four persons have so far been treated and recovered, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are receiving treatment, two severe cases and eight deaths. There are no patients on ventilators.

The Greater Accra Region has recorded 452 cases with the Ashati Region recording 49 cases. Eastern Region has 32 cases, Northern Region with 10 cases, Volta Region has 9 cases, Upper West has 7 cases, Upper East has 4 cases with North East, Western and Central having a case each.

33.4 percent of confirmed cases in Ghana have history of travel with the remaining 66.6 having no history of travel.

42 percent of the coronavirus cases in Ghana are females with 58 percent being male.

The emergency hotline for coronavirus is 112. For general information on the virus, the hotline is 311.

0307 011 419, +233 55 843 9868, +233 50 949 7700 are other contact numbers dedicated for coronavirus enquiries in Ghana.