This means Ghanaians continue to be banned and restricted from all sorts of social gatherings, including funerals, weddings, churches, etc after the initial one month.

The Information Ministry tweeted that President Akufo-Addo has signed an Executive Instrument “extending the duration of the restrictions imposed under EI 64 and EI 65”.

On his part, the director of communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin said the extension takes effect from Monday, April 13, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2020, in a television broadcast, declared the ban on all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He also recently extended the partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa by one more week effective Monday, April 13.

Ghana’s COVID-19 positive cases continue to soar high with the latest update recording 408 cases, 8 deaths and only 4 fully recovered.