Let's contribute to ensuring a peaceful and successful election to safeguard our democracy - Akufo Addo

The President's remarks come amidst growing concerns over the political landscape in Ghana, with some speculations suggesting possible unrest or instability. However, President Akufo-Addo sought to allay these fears, emphasizing that his administration remains dedicated to ensuring the country's continued progress and prosperity.

Addressing a grand durbar of the Chiefs and people of Effutu (Winneba) in the Central Region to culminate the annual Aboakyer Festival on Saturday, President Akufo-Addo made a fervent appeal to everyone to refrain from actions that could disrupt the peace of the nation.

The weeklong festival, celebrated under the theme "Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer Celebration," commenced on Saturday, April 27, with a variety of activities including a musical show, clean-up exercises, a health walk, regatta/tug-of-war, and marathon races.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that elections should not be platforms for conflict, urging citizens to contribute towards ensuring a peaceful and successful electoral process to safeguard Ghana's democracy.

"The eyes of the world are on the December 7 polls and the events surrounding them. Therefore, it is imperative that we all demonstrate political maturity and carry out our daily activities peacefully to showcase Ghana as a beacon of peace," he remarked.

Highlighting the NPP's development initiatives across the country, President Akufo-Addo stressed the party's commitment to national progress and urged for its continuation urging the electorate to vote overwhelmingly for his successor Dr. Bawumia and other NPP parliamentary candidates.