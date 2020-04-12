The report also revealed that Ghana is, however, 4th in the West African sub-region.

The ratio is 1,000 patients to a doctor.

For nurses and midwives, Ghana placed 9th with a thousand patients to a nurse but the number of nurses were more than the doctors.

According to the latest World Bank Pulse Africa's Report, the need for universal health coverage (UHC) has never been greater than now, but Sub Saharan African countries are ranked in the bottom quintile among the global regions.

READ ALSO: Here are all the 8 regions that have recorded COVID-19 cases so far in Ghana

UHC means that all people in a country receive the quality health services they need, while at the same time ensuring that the use of these services is affordable.

Mauritius was ranked first, followed by Seychelles and South Africa.

In West Africa, Cape Verde is number one but 4th in sub-Sharan Africa, while Guinea Bissau is number two but 10th in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Gambia was the only country ahead of Ghana in West Africa.

READ ALSO: Fact check: MTN Ghana is not behind *31# free unlimited calls promo

South Africa, Mauritius, and Botswana were first, second and third, respectively, in sub-Saharan African countries.