NPP blasted dynamite in the Volta Region to scare voters in 2016 — Hopeson Adorye

Emmanuel Tornyi

Hopeson Adorye, a disgruntled former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has disclosed that the party used dynamite in the Volta Region to intimidate voters during the 2016 elections.

Hopeson Adorye
Hopeson Adorye

According to him, many voters did not turn up to vote as a result of the scare.

Recommended articles

During an interview on Accra FM, he disclosed that by 2 pm on the day of voting, the voter turnout in the Volta Region was disappointingly low.

He came to understand that the NPP was likely to win the election because they had significantly weakened the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NPP flag
NPP flag Pulse Ghana
"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite In parts of the Volta Region and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote.

"I told people who were around that we had won the elections because if we had been able to ensure their apathy in the Volta Region, then it means victory is assured, Adorye stated.



