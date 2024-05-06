NPP blasted dynamite in the Volta Region to scare voters in 2016 — Hopeson Adorye

During an interview on Accra FM, he disclosed that by 2 pm on the day of voting, the voter turnout in the Volta Region was disappointingly low.

He came to understand that the NPP was likely to win the election because they had significantly weakened the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite In parts of the Volta Region and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote.

"I told people who were around that we had won the elections because if we had been able to ensure their apathy in the Volta Region, then it means victory is assured, Adorye stated.