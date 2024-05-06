ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia can win all the regions if elections are held today – Miracles Aboagye

Evans Annang

The Communications Director for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has said that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2024 general elections.

He said the Vice President is so popular that he will win almost all the regions in Ghana if elections are to be held today.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Mr. Aboagye said bar the Volta Region, Dr. Bawumia will win all the regions in Ghana.

“If election is held today, it is possible for Dr. Bawumia to win all the regions but the Volta Region,” he said.

He also said the NPP’s flagbearer’s door-to-door campaign has resonated well with Ghanaians.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“If you see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia seated on someone’s bench in his house, that is what he is doing. If you see him in somebody’s shop, that is what he is doing, he is giving them the message.

“He is not going to stop. It is a permanent feature of his campaign. Infact, we are placing a lot more weight in terms of time we are going to spend on the door-to door than we are placing on any other,” he said.

Bawumia’s door-to-door campaign started last week in Dome, where his campaign team was met with cheers and a rousing welcome by the market women.

Evans Annang

