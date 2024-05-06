Bawumia can win all the regions if elections are held today – Miracles Aboagye

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Mr. Aboagye said bar the Volta Region, Dr. Bawumia will win all the regions in Ghana.

“If election is held today, it is possible for Dr. Bawumia to win all the regions but the Volta Region,” he said.

He also said the NPP’s flagbearer’s door-to-door campaign has resonated well with Ghanaians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“If you see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia seated on someone’s bench in his house, that is what he is doing. If you see him in somebody’s shop, that is what he is doing, he is giving them the message.

“He is not going to stop. It is a permanent feature of his campaign. Infact, we are placing a lot more weight in terms of time we are going to spend on the door-to door than we are placing on any other,” he said.