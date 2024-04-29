Ghana Health Service to embark on COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Saturday, May 4

Highlighting the virus's rapid transmission, the Ghana Health Service emphasizes strict adherence to safety protocols.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, emphasized the importance of widespread vaccination to curb the virus's spread and encouraged all Ghanaians to actively participate in the campaign during a media briefing.

He said "We are getting a few cases reported in parts of Accra and a few other regions. And it brings to bear the fact that Ghanaians need to be vaccinated and so on the 4th to the 10th of May, we are going to do a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign and we want to urge all Ghanaians to be part of the exercise.

