Ghana Health Service to embark on COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Saturday, May 4

Scheduled to run from May 4 to May 10, 2024, the vaccination drive aims to mitigate the surge in cases, particularly in Greater Accra, where the highest numbers have been reported.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has initiated a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in response to increasing infections across healthcare facilities.
Highlighting the virus's rapid transmission, the Ghana Health Service emphasizes strict adherence to safety protocols.
Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, emphasized the importance of widespread vaccination to curb the virus's spread and encouraged all Ghanaians to actively participate in the campaign during a media briefing.
He said "We are getting a few cases reported in parts of Accra and a few other regions. And it brings to bear the fact that Ghanaians need to be vaccinated and so on the 4th to the 10th of May, we are going to do a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign and we want to urge all Ghanaians to be part of the exercise.
"We plan to do about four or five before the end of the year. The thinking is that we need to get the necessary population immunity that will help us minimize the risk of getting infections in the country."
