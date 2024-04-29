What are the real causes of Dumsor? — GUTA demands answers from ECG

GUTA emphasized the necessity of receiving specific timelines for the proposed solutions, alongside a comprehensive load-shedding timetable.

GUTA underscored the grave repercussions of the power cuts across various sectors, including agriculture, commerce, and manufacturing.

The organization highlighted the plight of manufacturers grappling with the unpredictability of power supply, which disrupts production schedules, hampers workforce planning, and inflates operational costs, thereby exacerbating living conditions.

Furthermore, traders, shopkeepers, wholesalers, tailors, dressmakers, electricians, and other artisans are all reeling from the adverse effects of the recurring power outages.

GUTA is pressing ECG for clarity on the root causes of the intermittent power disruptions, the remedial measures being implemented, and a timeline for resolution.

Additionally, GUTA is urging ECG to furnish a clear timetable for load-shedding, enabling businesses to strategize and mitigate the impact on their operations effectively.

