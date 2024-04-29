In an official statement endorsed by its Communications Director, Joseph Obeng, the Association has urged ECG to divulge, among other details, its strategies for resolving the intermittent power disruptions, commonly known as "dumsor," to its members.
What are the real causes of Dumsor? — GUTA demands answers from ECG
The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has formally requested the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to provide transparency regarding the causes of the irregular power supply plaguing the nation.
Recommended articles
GUTA emphasized the necessity of receiving specific timelines for the proposed solutions, alongside a comprehensive load-shedding timetable.
GUTA underscored the grave repercussions of the power cuts across various sectors, including agriculture, commerce, and manufacturing.
The organization highlighted the plight of manufacturers grappling with the unpredictability of power supply, which disrupts production schedules, hampers workforce planning, and inflates operational costs, thereby exacerbating living conditions.
Furthermore, traders, shopkeepers, wholesalers, tailors, dressmakers, electricians, and other artisans are all reeling from the adverse effects of the recurring power outages.
GUTA is pressing ECG for clarity on the root causes of the intermittent power disruptions, the remedial measures being implemented, and a timeline for resolution.
Additionally, GUTA is urging ECG to furnish a clear timetable for load-shedding, enabling businesses to strategize and mitigate the impact on their operations effectively.
The recent power outages disrupt normal business operations, especially for industries reliant on electricity. Manufacturing plants, IT firms, and service providers all face challenges when electricity supply is unreliable.
Production schedules get disrupted, leading to delays in delivery and loss of revenue.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh