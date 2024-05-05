ADVERTISEMENT
Goldfields Ghana appoints first female GM in Ghana's mining history

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Goldfields Ghana Limited, one of the leading mining companies in Ghana, has made a historic move by appointing its first-ever woman General Manager in the country's mining history.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in the mining sector, signaling a shift towards gender inclusivity and diversity in leadership roles.

Her appointment officially commenced on May 1, 2024.

Ms Kuupol brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in the mining sector, having served in various leadership roles within Goldfields Ghana Limited for over two decades. Her appointment is a testament to her dedication, competence, and outstanding leadership qualities.

Currently, she is actively pursuing a PhD at the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa, showcasing her dedication to innovation and progress in the industry.

Before her recent promotion, Ms. Kuupol made history as Goldfields' inaugural female Metallurgical Manager, managing operations at both the Tarkwa and Damang mines.

