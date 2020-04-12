MTN in a short communique to customers noted that it is not giving subscribers free unlimited calls by dialing *31#.

The company urged customers not to fall for such scam and disregard it.

“Customers are advised to disregard this post and note that this information is false and not from MTN,” the company said in a statement.

The telco company further explained and warned that failing the *31# will block subscribers' ability to make any voice calls.

MTN added that customers who have erroneously activated the shortcode should dial back *31# to reverse the process.

The MTN Ghana Foundation recently donated about GHC5 million to support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

The donation, according to the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, is to assist the government to procure medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as other essentials to support frontline medical staff in the fight against the virus, which has infested one medical doctor and a nurse at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.