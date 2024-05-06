The unfortunate incident unfolded when the motorbike rider, in an attempt to dodge the falling tree, intersected with its descending trunk.
One person in critical condition after Monday's rainstorm destroyed numerous vehicles
A single individual was reportedly injured and swiftly taken to the hospital after a large tree toppled onto a motorbike and a vehicle amid a rainstorm preceding Monday morning's heavy downpour.
Meanwhile, a military personnel, also caught in the chaos around Cantonments, Accra, emerged unharmed.
Although the driver of the vehicle, identified as a military personnel, miraculously emerged unscathed, the motorbike rider was less fortunate, sustaining injuries to the lower limb necessitating immediate transportation to the police hospital in Osu for medical treatment.
Dr. Kingsford Adams, the Director for Parks and Gardens, confirmed the accident's details during a media briefing.
He highlighted the significant traffic disruption caused by the fallen tree, as drivers hesitated to navigate the affected road.
Moreover, in the vicinity of Kotoka International Airport, approximately six vehicles incurred damage from fallen trees, with those parked around the Landing Restaurant particularly affected by the collapsing trees.
