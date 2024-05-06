One person in critical condition after Monday's rainstorm destroyed numerous vehicles

Meanwhile, a military personnel, also caught in the chaos around Cantonments, Accra, emerged unharmed.

Pulse Ghana

Although the driver of the vehicle, identified as a military personnel, miraculously emerged unscathed, the motorbike rider was less fortunate, sustaining injuries to the lower limb necessitating immediate transportation to the police hospital in Osu for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Kingsford Adams, the Director for Parks and Gardens, confirmed the accident's details during a media briefing.

He highlighted the significant traffic disruption caused by the fallen tree, as drivers hesitated to navigate the affected road.

Pulse Ghana