ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

One person in critical condition after Monday's rainstorm destroyed numerous vehicles

Emmanuel Tornyi

A single individual was reportedly injured and swiftly taken to the hospital after a large tree toppled onto a motorbike and a vehicle amid a rainstorm preceding Monday morning's heavy downpour.

Tree falls on vehicle
Tree falls on vehicle

The unfortunate incident unfolded when the motorbike rider, in an attempt to dodge the falling tree, intersected with its descending trunk.

Recommended articles

Meanwhile, a military personnel, also caught in the chaos around Cantonments, Accra, emerged unharmed.

Tree falls on vehicle
Tree falls on vehicle Pulse Ghana

Although the driver of the vehicle, identified as a military personnel, miraculously emerged unscathed, the motorbike rider was less fortunate, sustaining injuries to the lower limb necessitating immediate transportation to the police hospital in Osu for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Kingsford Adams, the Director for Parks and Gardens, confirmed the accident's details during a media briefing.

He highlighted the significant traffic disruption caused by the fallen tree, as drivers hesitated to navigate the affected road.

Tree falls
Tree falls Pulse Ghana

Moreover, in the vicinity of Kotoka International Airport, approximately six vehicles incurred damage from fallen trees, with those parked around the Landing Restaurant particularly affected by the collapsing trees.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dumsor

What are the real causes of Dumsor? — GUTA demands answers from ECG

Coronavirus

Ghana Health Service to embark on COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Saturday, May 4

Anas wants Nyantakyi prosecuted

Testify without a mask or we’ll dismiss your case against Nyantakyi – Court instructs Anas

WAEC, Ghana Schools

WAEC responds to private schools’ threat to boycott BECE, WASSCE over fees