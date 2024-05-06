Addressing a grand durbar of the chiefs and people of Effutu (Winneba) in the Central Region to climax the annual Aboakyer Festival over the weekend, he said "The party has undertaken huge development projects across the country, and deserves to be maintained."
NPP has done so much and deserves to win in the 2024 elections — Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, merits victory in the upcoming December 7, 2024 general elections due to the significant accomplishments the party has secured over the past seven years.
"The world awaits the outcome and events leading to, during and after the December 7 polls, as a result, all must show political maturity and carry out routine works in peace to prove to the world that Ghana is a peaceful country," he added.
However, Dr. Bawumia is expected to commence the campaign tour of the Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
This comes after he successfully completed the first phase of his campaign in the Western, Western North, and Eastern regions.
During the campaign, Dr. Bawumia, his campaign team, and the entire NPP fraternity express our deepest appreciation to the good people of Eastern, Western, and Western North Regions for the warm welcome and strong acceptance of the Bold Solutions.
