These activities are scheduled to take place across EC district offices, selected electoral areas, and public universities. However, it's crucial to note that acting as a guarantor for more than 10 individuals, non-Ghanaians, or those under the age of 18 constitutes a criminal offense.
Voter ID card replacement to commence, May 30 - EC
The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its plan to initiate the replacement process for voter ID cards starting from Thursday, May 30, through Friday, June 14. Alongside this, the transfer of votes and applications for proxy voting will also be facilitated within the same timeframe.
In anticipation of the December 2024 elections, the EC had previously unveiled its intentions to update the voter register.
This update, slated to commence on May 7 and conclude on May 27, 2024, aims to incorporate newly eligible voters into the register, particularly those who have recently turned 18.
Furthermore, individuals above the age of 18 who have not yet registered for a voter’s ID card will have the opportunity to do so during this period, ensuring broader participation in the electoral process.
