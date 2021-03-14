According to the health authority, some 282 new cases have been confirmed as of March 10, 2021.

The active caseload is currently 3,908.

Ghana has confirmed a total of 87,762 cases with 83,169 recoveries.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 48,953

Ashanti Region - 15,025

Western Region - 5,495

Eastern Region - 3,999

Central Region - 3,157

Volta Region - 2,156

Northern Region - 1,482

Upper East Region - 1,271

Bono East Region - 1,245

Bono Region - 1,124

Western North Region - 834

Ahafo Region - 678

Upper West Region - 444

Oti Region - 354

North East Region - 185

Savannah Region - 97