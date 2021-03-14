According to the health authority, some 282 new cases have been confirmed as of March 10, 2021.
The active caseload is currently 3,908.
Ghana has confirmed a total of 87,762 cases with 83,169 recoveries.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 48,953
Ashanti Region - 15,025
Western Region - 5,495
Eastern Region - 3,999
Central Region - 3,157
Volta Region - 2,156
Northern Region - 1,482
Upper East Region - 1,271
Bono East Region - 1,245
Bono Region - 1,124
Western North Region - 834
Ahafo Region - 678
Upper West Region - 444
Oti Region - 354
North East Region - 185
Savannah Region - 97