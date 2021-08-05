RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: 3rd wave hits harder as Ghana records 854 deaths

Kojo Emmanuel

COVID-19 deaths in Ghana have increased from 844 to 854 deaths, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

COVID-19 death

The number of COVID-19 infections in Ghana has also increased to 106,434 cases and the active cases have jumped to 6,766.

98,814 people have either recovered or been discharged from the treatment facilities.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) addressing the media on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, on the steps taken by the government to curb the spread of the virus said "Our current active case is 66,766 and this is quite worrying. That tells us that in the last few weeks, our active cases have increased from 1,600, that is in the last one month to over 6,000. There has been a very steep rise in the active cases in the last two weeks."

He stated that Volta, Bono, and Bono East Regions are emerging as new hotspots for coronavirus infections, especially the Delta Variant.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions remain the hotspots.

He revealed that all COVID-19 cases in the Greater Accra Region were from the Delta Variant adding that the Delta Variant, which had a higher transmission rate and severe disease burden, was becoming dominant and called for stricter enforcement of the safety protocols to prevent escalation of the virus.

He said the situation had resulted in the increased workplace and school infections, with active cases increasing from 1,600 to over 6,000 within a month.

Kojo Emmanuel

