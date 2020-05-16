This is good news as some people have complained about the recovery rate and numbers in the past.

The GHS update also revealed an increase in the number of positive cases recorded as of May 15, 2020.

READ ALSO: Greater Accra alone has more COVID-19 cases than Cameroon and these 11 African countries

The latest development brings Ghana’s total cases to 5,638 and four more deaths have also been recorded bringing the number of deceased to 28.

An update on the Ghana Health Service website indicates that 44 of the 108 new cases were recorded in Accra, 26 in the Western Region, 16 in the Central Region, and 12 from the Northern Region.

The remaining 10 were recorded in the Ashanti Region; with five from the Kumasi sub-metro and the other five in Obuasi where some are suggesting there should be a localized lockdown.

The Bono East, Ahafo, and the Savannah Regions have still not registered a case.

READ ALSO: US-China war of words clouds WHO meet focused on pandemic

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 4,248

Ashanti Region – 798

Central Region – 210

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 87

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 34

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0