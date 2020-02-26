The teacher who uses dance to make learning easier has taken it upon himself to help pupils in his school to keep themselves clean by barbering their hair for them for free.

Known as 'Percy Jackson' on social media, Percy is also a singer, songwriter, and dancer.

He is based in a farming community and found that family members would often take children out of class to go and work in the fields.

Dancing teacher Percy Sackey cuts his pupils hair

He also found that students lacked self-confidence and interacted very little with teachers.

So to make school more appealing to students, Percy decided to try an unconventional method.