The Ghana Health Service announced that 696 new infections were recorded, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 69,255 with 6,086 active cases.
62,729 patients have recovered and been discharged by the doctors.
Meanwhile, Ghana plans to procure 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March this year.
The country is currently battling a second wave of the novel coronavirus with over 700 new cases recorded daily.
Ghana is part of the 145 beneficiaries captured on the COVAX Interim Distribution Forecast for vaccines licensed to the Serum Institute of India (AZ/SII).
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 40,734
Ashanti Region - 12,511
Western Region - 3,730
Eastern Region - 2,953
Central Region - 2,363
Volta Region - 991
Bono East Region - 837
Northern Region - 753
Upper East Region - 742
Western North Region - 712
Bono Region - 680
Ahafo Region - 551
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 220
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 32