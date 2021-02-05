The Ghana Health Service announced that 696 new infections were recorded, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 69,255 with 6,086 active cases.

62,729 patients have recovered and been discharged by the doctors.

Meanwhile, Ghana plans to procure 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March this year.

The country is currently battling a second wave of the novel coronavirus with over 700 new cases recorded daily.

Ghana is part of the 145 beneficiaries captured on the COVAX Interim Distribution Forecast for vaccines licensed to the Serum Institute of India (AZ/SII).

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 40,734

Ashanti Region - 12,511

Western Region - 3,730

Eastern Region - 2,953

Central Region - 2,363

Volta Region - 991

Bono East Region - 837

Northern Region - 753

Upper East Region - 742

Western North Region - 712

Bono Region - 680

Ahafo Region - 551

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 220

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 32