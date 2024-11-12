Ghana’s justice system is worse than parliamentary crisis - Manasseh Azure

His comment references Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo’s recent characterisation of the impasse in Parliament and Speaker Bagbin’s decision to adjourn the House indefinitely as a “constitutional crisis.”
Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has responded to the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s declaration of four seats as vacant, describing the country’s justice system as “worse than the constitutional crisis in parliament.”
In a post shared on his social media pages, Manasseh questioned the Supreme Court’s decision to expedite the hearing of the case filed by Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, given that the same court has delayed action on previous urgent cases.
He specifically cited the court’s slow pace in delivering a verdict on the injunction applications filed against the anti-gay bill, formally known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024.
“What is the point in declaring a constitutional crisis over lack of parliamentary proceedings when the outcome of parliamentary proceedings is ignored by the executive, and the judiciary doesn’t see it fit to expeditiously resolve the matter brought before it?” he questioned.
Manasseh also criticised the judiciary’s role in denying residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) a parliamentary representative for the past four years, describing the pace of the court case on the matter as “dragging at the pace of a wounded snail.”
“The average Ghanaian with some modicum of honesty in their blood would agree that if SALL had been an NPP stronghold, it would not have gone four years without an MP. The Electoral Commission would have completed all legal processes to pave the way for an election there,” he stated.
In a 5-2 majority decision on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare the seats of Agona West, Suhum, Amenfi Central, and Fomena vacant was unconstitutional. This ruling confirms the governing NPP MPs as the majority caucus in Parliament and the NDC MPs as the minority caucus.