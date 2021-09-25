Overall, females make up 50.7% of the population and males 49.3%, giving a national sex ratio of 97 males for every 100 females.

What this means is that the Country has seen a 6.1 million increase rate in population from that of 2010 which was at 24.7 million.

Delivering the 2021 Population and Housing Preliminary Report on the Census on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Chief Census Officer who is also the Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Anim said these statistics have shown an increase in the country's population by five-folds and indicated that the final figure to be released next month would not see a huge variation in number.

But Ahmed Ibrahim said the provisional results from the 2021 population census are not a true reflection of the reality on the ground.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, he said most of the findings of the Statistical Service in the population and housing census were public knowledge.

"The Statistician of the Ghana Statistical Service, Professor Samuel Kobina Anim, came out to complain that the money they needed for the census was not enough and so the results from the census cannot be a true reflection of the exercise.