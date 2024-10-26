Ghana's Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey elected as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth

Competing against Senator Joshua Setipa of Lesotho and Dr Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia, Botchwey’s candidacy received strong endorsement from Ghanaian leaders, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama, reflecting a Commonwealth-wide preference for African leadership in this position.

In her campaign, Botchwey highlighted her vision for the future of the Commonwealth, describing the organisation as “the most consequential body after the UN.” She emphasised her commitment to harnessing the collective strength of the Commonwealth’s 2.68 billion citizens for shared progress and resilience, stating, “I care deeply about the Commonwealth and its diverse people,” and expressing her determination to make a meaningful impact.

Botchwey brings extensive diplomatic experience, including significant contributions during Ghana’s recent tenure on the UN Security Council (2021–23), where she championed funding for African-led peacekeeping initiatives via Resolution 27/19. As Chair of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, she also took a leading role in promoting regional stability and preventative action against military coups.

As Secretary-General, Botchwey intends to prioritise strengthening democratic institutions, safeguarding human rights, and addressing climate-related challenges, particularly those affecting small and island nations. These themes were echoed throughout CHOGM 2024, held under the theme “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming Our Common Wealth.” This year’s meeting was also notable as the first to be led by King Charles III following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Support from African leaders underscored Botchwey’s nomination, aligning with the Commonwealth’s objectives for renewed cooperation and resilience first set out at the Kigali CHOGM. President Akufo-Addo voiced his confidence, stating that Botchwey’s leadership would advance “our aspiration for renewal.”